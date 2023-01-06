Buffalo Bills radio broadcaster John Murphy recovering after suffering stroke

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills released a statement from the family of Bills radio broadcaster John Murphy on Friday.

The statement says:

John Murphy suffered a stroke last weekend. He is recovering at home with his family and making progress every day.



John and the Murphy family are grateful for the excellent care by the staff and doctors at Buffalo General Medical Center. We appreciate everyone's support. - The Murphy family

Chris Brown, the co-host of One Bills Live, will perform play-by-play duties on the Bills Radio Network in the interim.

The Bills said "we look forward to having John back in the booth as soon as possible. Get well soon, John!"