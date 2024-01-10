‘Hopefully, I’ll be back’: John Murphy, voice of the Buffalo Bills, shares his recovery story

ORCHARD PARK, NY (WKBW) — The man known as the “Voice of the Buffalo Bills” has been out of the broadcast booth for one year since suffering a stroke last year.

John Murphy continues his recovery. It affected his speech, but he agreed to an interview 7 News Senior Reporter Eileen Buckley to talk about the progress he's making.

“This is WBEN sports director John Murphy, color man on Buffalo Bills Football,” declared Murphy from a then-radio broadcast more than 30 years ago.

Murphy's iconic voice has been a part of Buffalo Bills broadcasts and sports reporting for more than four decades.

But the soundtrack to this Bills season has sounded much different. It was last January when the man so many call Murph suffered a stroke, silencing his play-by-play duties.

One year later — the John Murphy fighting spirit is still there.

“I’m fine. I’m really doing fine. Better. I’m still not talking up to par, but I’m getting better every day,”

Murph says he goes to speech therapy a couple of days a week, working on speaking — something that was so powerful for him and that it's especially difficult not being in the broadcast booth as the bills march into the playoffs.

“But it's been tough, you know, and not going to road games. I go to every home game and go to the radio booth and they're great. But it's been tough. You know, I missed some big games and hopefully, I’ll be back to a few more,” Murphy responded.

Murph suffered a stroke shortly before the game where Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest. But he says what happened on the field that night in Cincinnati was so upsetting, he had to turn off the TV.

“I was in the hospital when Damar went down. I was watching the game in my hospital bed with my two boys next to me. What is this?” recalled Murphy.

Since that time, he has been working to rehabilitate himself back to health. He lost 70 pounds and underwent heart surgery.

Murphy also received many well wishes from former Bills. Even NFL commissioner and Jamestown native Roger Goodell.

WKBW NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell's note to John Murphy.

“I got letters. I got letters from Commissioner Goodell and just nice for people to reach out. remind me a little bit,” reflected Murphy.

Murph is the co-author of the book "If These Walls Could Talk" featuring Buffalo Bills stories. He told me the book was written before he got sick, but he added a chapter about his stroke.

And while he can't drive, he believes he will be cleared soon. So I asked him if there was anything he couldn't do.

“Nothing, I don't think — I mean I can't dunk a basketball, but I don't think there's too much I can't do, I think I can do more than I did before actually,” replied Murphy.

WKBW Newspaper article about becoming voice of Bills.

Murph, who is so humble about his rich broadcast legacy, says he hopes the team goes far this postseason. And he'll be watching. When he watches the road games at home, he does a little "play-by-play."

But he also told me he’s not too worried about missing the broadcast if the Bills make it to the Super Bowl.

“It’s not worth worrying about. I hope they go as far as they can and they have a way to go,” responded Murphy.

WKBW John Murphy signed copies of his book.

Murphy said he’s also not sure if he will be going to the Super Bowl if the Bills make it.

“I don't know. I thought about it, but I don't know what to do yet,” Murphy answered.

I asked him if he thinks he will be back in the broadcast booth next season.

“Oh, so I hope to. That's a goal, you know, to back next season but we'll see. We'll see how it works. It's more important for me to be healthy, I think then come back and to do the Bills and that's what I’m really counting on,” Murphy remarked.

Murphy says his wife, Mary Murphy, his children, and grandchildren, all offer such great support and help him as he navigates through his recovery.

