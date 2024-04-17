If the Buffalo Bills trade up in the NFL Draft should they target Malik Nabers?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills GM Brandon Beane is no stranger to draft day trades. Since taking over in 2018, Beane has made four trades in the first round and every time he has moved up.

“I am of the belief that literally anything is possible with Beane and this draft coming up," 7 Sports contributor Joe Buscaglia said.

Perhaps you’ve heard, the Bills need a wide receiver and there’s a chance they make a massive trade up the board to take one of the top guys. It's not likely, but with a stacked class it's intriguing, especially for a player like LSU's Malik Nabers.

“I’m not a big advocate of trading up in such a deep wide receiver class, but he would be worth trading up for," CBS Sports Draft analyst Chris Trapasso said.

“This year, because there will be such a rush on quarterbacks, and the talent at wide receiver, where they’ve got three receivers who in most years would be the top receiver off the board all in the same class, I think that presents an opportunity," Buscaglia added. "Now it just depends on how aggressive Brandon Beane wants to be, and the cost of doing business.”

Nabers can do it all; he’s not a perfect prospect, nobody is, but he’s someone a lot of experts think has superstar potential, which could be potentially be worth all the assets it would take to get him.

“He checks every single box out of a No. 1 wide receiver today," Trapasso added. "He’s relatively young, the yards after the catch ability is as good as I’ve ever seen out of a wide receiver prospect that can also get down the field.”

A trade up the draft board for Nabers would be a big gamble. It would likely mean the Bills send their first round picks for the next two years, another day two pick, and then some. But without Stefon Diggs on the roster and a scarce wide receiver room it may be now of never.

“I think for Nabers he can absolutely just blow a hole through a defense," Buscaglia said. "The way he cuts, the way he uses and manipulates defenders. It’s just everything that you’re kind of looking for. He lines up in all three different spots, the slot, X, Z, you can put him anywhere you want, so I think for Nabers he projects well into the Bills scheme if they were able to go up and get him.”