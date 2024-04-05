Evaluating the wide receiver class of the 2024 NFL Draft; who could be a fit for the Buffalo Bills

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — With the 2024 NFL Draft rapidly approaching and a glaring need at wide receiver, Buffalo Bills fans should start getting familiar with the top prospects in this year's class.

"It's a really good wide receiver class," ESPN NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller told 7 Sports at the NFL Combine. "It's a year where we'll see six, seven, maybe eight drafted in the first round, so we could actually see a record broken this year. But it's elite because of those players at the top."

WATCH: These wide receivers from the 2024 NFL Draft could be great fits for the Buffalo Bills

How good is the 2024 NFL Draft WR Class?

The players at the top are considered the "big three" with Marvin Harrison Jr. (Ohio State), Malik Nabers (LSU), and Rome Odunze (Washington). Buffalo owns the No. 28 pick in the first round, so there's almost no chance they could stand firm and see how the board falls, but there's also a strong chance the team would explore trading up. Bills GM Brandon Beane has traded up in the first round four times since taking over in 2018.

There is plenty of time until the season, but following the Stefon Diggs trade, the Bills wide receiver room includes only three players who caught passes in the NFL last season (Shakir, Samuel, Hollins). Those three players combined for just 119 catches, with Samuel leading the way with 62. Diggs alone had 107 catches in 2023.

But there's good news for the Bills front office and Josh Allen. In addition to the "big three," there are several other prospects who could make an immediate impact in Buffalo.

7 Sports Director Matt Bove and CBS Sports NFL Draft analyst Chris Trapasso looked at the best options for the Bills and what players make the most sense.