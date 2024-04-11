Buffalo Bills: Special pre-draft edition

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — So much has changed for the Buffalo Bills thus far, and all eyes are on what General Manager Brandon Beane will do come the 2024 NFL Draft.

Now that wide receiver Stefon Diggs has found a new home with the Houston Texans, everything seems to align with the Bills, making his replacement the priority. Two weeks from the draft, the Bills NO.1 wide receiver remains unclear.

Matt Bove, Joe Buscaglia, and Howard Simon discuss who the Bills should have their eye on as the draft approaches.