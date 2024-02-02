Funko launches preorder for shirtless Jason Kelce Pop! after viral moment at Highmark Stadium

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — After he went viral for being shirtless and drinking a beer at Highmark Stadium during the Buffalo Bills/Kansas City Chiefs NFL playoffs matchup, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce has partnered with Funko to give back to Western New York.

Earlier this week on the New Heights podcast, Jason and Travis Kelce began talking about the picture of a possible Funko Pop! of Jason posted by Funko on social media that recreated his viral moment. Jason Kelce then said he spoke with Funko and they would be partnering to give back to the Western New York region, specifically the Patricia Allen Fund at Oishei Children's Hospital.

Kelce originally said there would be a shirt released, but it appears it will be a Funko Pop! instead.

Funko announced the special shirtless Jason Kelce Pop! is now available for preorder and will be available until the morning of February 5. It is estimated it will ship in July 2024 after the preorder closes.

"This will be the only opportunity for fans to purchase Pop! Jason Kelce (Shirtless) with Premium Pop! Protector before it goes into the Funko vault forever," a release says.

Funko said in conjunction with the release, it will be donating to the Patricia Allen Fund.

By popular demand, Pop! Jason Kelce (Shirtless) is available NOW! Three days only for pre-order athttps://t.co/Ss4bVzRmPi until 9:30am PT on 2/5. To celebrate this release, Funko will be donating to the Patricia Allen Fund at Oishei Children’s Hospital. #Funko #FunkoPop… pic.twitter.com/19HCzq6uwx — Funko (@OriginalFunko) February 2, 2024

You can buy the Pop! on the Funko website here..

HOMAGE, an apparel brand, announced it has released a special edition shirt recreating the viral moment and the net proceeds from the sale of the shirt will benefit the Patricia Allen Fund.

"Fans will get a first-look at the t-shirt, and the story behind it, during today’s all-new bonus episode of 'New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce,' presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment," a release says.

HOMAGE

The shirt is available exclusively on the HOMAGE website.

You can buy the shirt on the HOMAGE website here.

In October 2021 Oishei unveiled a wing at the hospital honoring Patricia Allen, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen's grandmother.

Joe Cascio, Kaleida Health

The "Patricia Allen Pediatric Recovery Wing" was announced by Oishei in November 2020 after Bills fans donated nearly $700,000 to the hospital in honor of Patricia following her death. Due to the outpouring of donations, Oishei also announced the creation of the "Patricia Allen Fund" and just before the end of 2020 the fund surpassed $1 million in donations. The fund provides ongoing support to the pediatric critical care team at the hospital.

Allen has long been a supporter of Oishei Children's Hospital and has a partnership with the hospital.