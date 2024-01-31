Jason Kelce and Funko to create shirt to benefit Patricia Allen Fund

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Eagles center Jason Kelce has partnered with Funko Pop to give back to the City of Good Neighbors!

Funko Pop Hunters took to social media on Wednesday to announce the collaboration, saying, "Jason Kelce confirms on his podcast New Heights that he will be teaming up with Funko to make a shirt that will benefit the Patricia Allen Fund at Oishei Children's Hospital in Buffalo."

Jason Kelce confirms on his podcast New Heights that he will be teaming up with Funko to make a shirt that will benefit the Patricia Allen Fund at Oishei Children's Hospital in Buffalo. #nfl #ChiefsKingdom #FlyEaglesFly #buffalobills #newheights @newheightshow pic.twitter.com/4fAMwYUrEv — Funko POP Hunters (@FunkoPopHunters) January 31, 2024

"On behalf of all of us at Oishei Children's Hospital we are so grateful to learn that Jason Kelce chose to support our team and the kids we care for through the Patricia Allen Fund," said Stephen Turkovich, president of Oishei Children's Hospital. "This is a true testament to the spirit of Bills Mafia, who originated the Patricia Allen Fund through their giving nature, inspiring others to do the same. It is because of them, and all who have joined them to support the Patricia Allen Fund, that we can recruit highly specialized talented caregivers and provide the tools, equipment, and innovative care to kids who need it. We welcome Jason as another member of the 50,000 plus who have supported the Patricia Allen Fund over the last few years. We are hoping to connect with Jason to thank him formally."

You can learn more about the Patricia Allen Fund here.