Familiar face returning to Buffalo Bills as CB Tre'Davious White reaches agreement on 1-year deal

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A familiar face is returning to the Buffalo Bills, a league source has confirmed to 7 Sports that cornerback Tre'Davious White and the team have reached an agreement on a one-year deal.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the deal is worth up to $6.8 million.

White, who is now 30 years old, was originally drafted by the Bills in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He was one of several key players released by the Bills in March 2024. He went on to play in four games with the Los Angeles Rams and seven games with the Baltimore Ravens in 2024.

In seven seasons with Buffalo, White played in 82 games and totaled 311 tackles, 18 interceptions, five forced fumbles and three sacks.

The two-time Pro Bowler missed significant time during the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

In November 2021, White suffered a season-ending ACL injury. He returned from his ACL injury in November 2022 and played in six games during the 2022 regular season.

After playing four games during the 2023 season, White suffered a season-ending achilles injury in October 2023.

Bove's Take:

My guess is the Bills still go corner on day two of the draft. If that guy is good, he’ll be the starter with White as primary backup. If draft pick is not ready, they roll with Benford and White as their top two guys. Bumps Dane Jackson one spot down the depth chart. — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) April 17, 2025