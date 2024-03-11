Watch Now
End of an era: Former Buffalo Bills WR Gabe Davis agrees to deal with Jacksonville Jaguars

Gabe Davis, Josh Allen
Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis (13) celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Josh Allen, left, on a pass from Allen in the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Posted at 2:00 PM, Mar 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-11 14:34:03-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. [WKBW] — After four years with the Buffalo Bills, the Gabe Davis era has come to an end.

According to multiple reports, Davis has agreed to a three-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars worth $39 million. According to Diana Russini of The Athletic, the deal is worth up to $50 million with incentives.

Davis joined the Bills in 2020 after he was selected in the fourth round of the NFL Draft. As a rookie, he made an immediate impact and became one of Josh Allen’s favorite targets.

That was on full display in Davis’ best game as a pro, catching four touchdowns in the divisional round loss to the Chiefs in 2021. Davis’ four touchdowns are an NFL record for touchdown catches in a playoff game.

Last season, Davis had 45 catches for 746 yards and seven touchdowns.

Bové’s take:

The Bills will miss Gabe Davis but they couldn’t afford him. While Davis became a polarizing player in Buffalo, there’s no doubt they are a better team with him on the field.

But with their salary cap limitations, this wasn’t a luxury the Bills could afford.

All aboard the wide receiver train as we approach the NFL Draft.

