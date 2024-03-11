Buffalo Bills bring back defensive end A.J. Epenesa on a two-year deal

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills have locked in defensive end A.J. Epenesa on a two-year deal.

The move comes shortly after it was reported that former Bills defensive end Leonard Floyd would be joining the San Francisco 49ers.

https://twitter.com/MikeGarafolo/status/1767306557983719729

Epenesa was drafted by the Bills in 2020 and has proven to be a reliable piece on the depth chart when called upon. However, Epenesa only started in 1 game in 2023.

The 25-year-old has recorded 15.5 sacks in his four seasons in Buffalo.