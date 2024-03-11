Watch Now
Buffalo Bills bring back defensive end A.J. Epenesa on a two-year deal

Adrian Kraus/AP
Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver (91) and defensive end A.J. Epenesa (57) react during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Posted at 6:10 PM, Mar 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-11 19:59:22-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills have locked in defensive end A.J. Epenesa on a two-year deal.

The move comes shortly after it was reported that former Bills defensive end Leonard Floyd would be joining the San Francisco 49ers.

Epenesa was drafted by the Bills in 2020 and has proven to be a reliable piece on the depth chart when called upon. However, Epenesa only started in 1 game in 2023.

The 25-year-old has recorded 15.5 sacks in his four seasons in Buffalo.

