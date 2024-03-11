Watch Now
Dion Dawkins signs a three-year contract extension with the Buffalo Bills

Dion Dawkins' new deal keeps him in Buffalo through the 2027 season.
Posted at 12:40 PM, Mar 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-11 13:09:21-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. [WKBW] — Dion Dawkins isn't going anywhere. The Bills starting left tackle is signing a three-year contract extension keeping him with the Bills through 2027.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the extension is worth $60.5 million, making Dawkins one of the highest-paid left tackles in the NFL.

Dawkins has played his entire career with the Bills and joined the team in 2017. Last season, Dawkins started all 17 regular season games for the Bills and had arguably his best year as a pro.

Dawkins, 29, has been named to the Pro Bowl in each of his last three seasons. Throughout his career, Dawkins has been a reliable starter and has started 106 games since he was drafted.

In typical Dawkins fashion, the prankster had Bills fans worried he was leaving after a series of cryptic tweets, including a goodbye message to Buffalo just minutes before his extension was reported.

In addition to locking up Dawkins through 2027, the move frees up more cap space for the team with free agency set to begin later in the week.

