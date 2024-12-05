Dion Dawkins earns third straight Walter Payton Man of the Year nomination from Buffalo Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — For the third straight season, Pro Bowl left tackle Dion Dawkins has been named the Buffalo Bills nominee for the 2024 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. It's one of the most prestigious awards in the NFL given to a player who demonstrates excellence on and off the field.

Last month, Dawkins hosted a food drive and handed out food boxes to more than 200 families.

"I'm more from Buffalo than I am from anywhere else, and to be accepted by a community, it's a beautiful thing," Dawkins told WKBW last month. "I've got kids here, I got family here in this community, and they accept me." 'They care about us': Dion's Dreamers donates 200 meals ahead of Thanksgiving

In October, Dawkins visited Cheektowaga High School and gave out 2,000 boxes of his 'Buffalo Shnow Crunch' cereal. He also visited Martin Road Elementary and helped host a flag football game to promote exercise and sports with Play 60 Charged Up by Wegmans.

"Whether it's a day off, or a day at work, I think it's important to be in the community," Dawkins said in October. "It's important to give back to kids that are going to take over for the next generation." 'Pretty cool they're taking time with us': Buffalo Bills surprise elementary school with day of fun

Dawkins signed a three-year contract extension with the Bills before the 2024 season and has once again played at a very high level. The 2017 second-round pick has spent all eight years of his NFL career with the Bills and started 118 games since he was drafted.

All nominees will be recognized prior to the Super Bowl in New Orleans. Every nominee will be given money for charity, with the winner receiving $265,000 donation for a charity of their choice. Fans can vote on social media using the hashtag #WPMOYChallenge or by filling out a ballot NFL.com/MANOFTHEYEAR.