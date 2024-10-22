'Pretty cool they're taking time with us': Buffalo Bills surprise elementary school with day of fun

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Tuesday was all about play at Martin Road Elementary, as the Buffalo Bills surprised students with a special day to launch this season's Play 60 Charged Up by Wegmans.

The NFL initiative encourages kids to get outside and exercise for at least an hour, and eat healthy foods.

Dion Dawkins, Quintin Morris, Ja'Marcus Ingram, Darrynton Evans, Christian Benford, and former Bills running back Fred Jackson surprised students and answered their questions about healthy habits. Then the athletes headed outside to run flag football drills with the kids at different stations.

WKBW Leonard and Carmen

Fred Jackson: "Play 60 is one of the best things you can be part of, because it teaches kids to put the tablets down, the iPads down and get out and explore. That's what we did as kids."

Dion Dawkins: "Whether it's a day off, or a day at work, I think it's important to be in the community. It's important to give back to kids that are going to take over for the next generation."

Christian Benford: "This is way bigger than football. Just being out here is honor. It's fun, making kids laugh, learn new things, enjoy themselves as we enjoy ourselves too."

Ja'Marcus Ingram: "We used to be kids too. It's fun to come out, and play with kids, and have fun and put a smile on their face."

Quintin Morris: "I think to when I was a kid, and being on the other side...I just know what it means to these kids."

Darrynton Evans: "I understand Bills Mafia culture. This is completely different from every other team I've played on so this is amazing."

The team heads to Seattle this weekend to take on the Seahawks on Sunday at 4:05 p.m.