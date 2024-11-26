'They care about us': Dion's Dreamers donates 200 meals ahead of Thanksgiving

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — On Tuesday, Dion's Dreamers, FeedMore WNY and Back to Basics Outreach Ministries came together to distribute more than 200 food boxes to the community.

"We are trying to reenergize, recultivate the idea or notion that we all have dignity, we are all worthy of being honored and worthy of being looked after, and we all have value," said Pastor James Giles, President and CEO of Back to Basics.

Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins told me he is made to give back to the community.

"This is the hard, gritty, and the roughest parts of Buffalo, and these people here, they need it, so I am here just to bring a smile and to help somebody's day," said Dawkins.

Community members stressed the importance of having help with Thanksgiving being days away.

"It feels awesome like you scurry around; you gotta pay your bills, food, and care for your family. Then you have to put everything today for just one day, so it's good for the community to have this," said Tisha Almond.

For Dawkins, being accepted by the East Side of Buffalo is what being a Bill is all about.

"I'm more from Buffalo than I am from anywhere else, and to be accepted by a community, it's a beautiful thing; I got kids here, I got family here in this community, and they accept me," said Dawkins.

Dawkins reminded the community that they are cared for and will be cared for.

"This just means that they care about our city, and they care about us, giving love and showing love for those in need," said resident Dalisha Mills.