Buffalo Bills to hold meetings and walk-through Wednesday, no media availability

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills announced the team will hold meetings and a walk-through Wednesday, there will be no media availability.

On Monday night Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further testing and treatment.

The game was suspended and then postponed. Tuesday afternoon the NFL announced the Week 17 matchup would not resume this week and said at the time no changes were made to the Week 18 regular season schedule.

On Tuesday night the NFL Network spoke with Dorrian Glenn, Hamlin's uncle. Glenn confirmed to the NFL Network that Hamlin was on a ventilator, but he was only using 50% oxygen from the ventilator. Whereas Monday night he needed 100% oxygen. Glenn added the main focus for Hamlin is to recover enough to breathe on his own and heal his lungs.

WKBW's Jeff Russo, spoke with more of Hamlin's family outside the hospital in Cincinnati Tuesday night. The message remaining, "Keep praying for my nephew."

On Wednesday morning, Coley Harvey of ESPN announced he spoke with Hamlin's family friend Jordon Rooney. Rooney confirmed to Harvey that overnight doctor's got promising readings they had been hoping to see. Hamlin is still sedated and in critical condition.

Harvey added that Rooney mentioned Hamlin still has a long way to go but the family's optimism remains high.