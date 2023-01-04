Damar Hamlin shows improvement, still in critical condition at Cincinnati hospital

CINCINNATI, OH. — The NFL Network spoke with Dorrian Glenn, the uncle of Bills safety Damar Hamlin.
Just spoke with Dorrian Glenn — Damar Hamlin’s uncle — who said his nephew is on a ventilator but he’s improved to 50% oxygen needed after being at 100%. He’s still sedated but main focus is recovering to breathe on his own & healing lungs.
Glenn confirmed to the NFL Network that Hamlin is still on a ventilator. But he is now only using 50% oxygen from the ventilator. Whereas last night he needed 100% oxygen.
He adds, the main focus right now for Hamlin is that he recovers enough to breathe on his own. And heal his lungs.
7 ABC Anchor Jeff Russo, spoke with more of Hamlin's family outside the hospital. The message remaining, "Keep praying for my nephew."
Just ran into family members of Damar Hamlin at a growing vigil in his honor here outside UC Medical Center. His aunt saying “keep praying for my nephew” @WKBW pic.twitter.com/uoHH5Z6eCL
