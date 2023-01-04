Watch Now
SportsBuffalo Bills

Actions

Damar Hamlin shows improvement, still in critical condition at Cincinnati hospital

Bills Hamlin Football
Joshua Bessex/AP
A sign shows support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin outside Highmark Stadium on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Hamlin was taken to the hospital after collapsing on the field during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
Bills Hamlin Football
Posted at 8:20 PM, Jan 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-03 20:25:56-05

CINCINNATI, OH. — The NFL Network spoke with Dorrian Glenn, the uncle of Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

Glenn confirmed to the NFL Network that Hamlin is still on a ventilator. But he is now only using 50% oxygen from the ventilator. Whereas last night he needed 100% oxygen.

He adds, the main focus right now for Hamlin is that he recovers enough to breathe on his own. And heal his lungs.

7 ABC Anchor Jeff Russo, spoke with more of Hamlin's family outside the hospital. The message remaining, "Keep praying for my nephew."

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
BUFFALO_BILLS.png

Buffalo Bills