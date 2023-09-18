Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin teams with Lids to create hat collection dedicated to Bills Mafia

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has teamed up with Lids HD to create a capsule collection of four hats dedicated to Bills Mafia with a portion of proceeds going to his Chasing M's Foundation.

The hats will be available online on Friday here, a release says Hamlin designed the hats as a thank-you to Bills Mafia for supporting and loving him.

In January Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field in Cincinnati. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was hospitalized for just over a week. In response, fans from all over the world donated to Hamlin's GoFundMe "The Chasing M's Foundation Community Toy Drive." Over $9 million has been raised to this point.

Hamlin was cleared to resume full activities in April and at the time said "This event was life-changing, but it's not the end of my story, so I'm here to announce that I plan on making a comeback to the NFL."

In June, he was a full participant in practice for the first time.

In August, he played in his first live NFL game since suffering the cardiac arrest.

Hamlin was named to the Bills initial 53-man roster at the end of August but has not played in either of the first two regular season games.

You can find images of the hats below. They include script text wrapping around the hat and his heart hand gesture.

Provided by Berk Communications

