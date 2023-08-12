Damar Hamlin see's first game action since Cincinnati; Makes big 4th down stop

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Damar Hamlin continues to make positive strides, and Saturday, the safety played in the first live game since going into cardiac arrest.

Saturday's game only marks Bill's preseason phase of the season, but the crowd treated Hamlin's tackles with as much cheer and enthusiasm as one could imagine.

Hamlin's first series came early in the 1st quarter alongside Taylor Rapp as they replaced Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer. Hamlin's first tackle stuffed the Colts on 4th and one giving the Bills the ball.

Hamlin made a total of three tackles against the Colts.