Damar Hamlin see's first game action since Cincinnati; Makes big 4th down stop

Colts Bills Football
Adrian Kraus/AP
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) tackles Indianapolis Colts running back Evan Hull (26) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Colts Bills Football
Posted at 3:10 PM, Aug 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-12 15:10:29-04

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Damar Hamlin continues to make positive strides, and Saturday, the safety played in the first live game since going into cardiac arrest.

Saturday's game only marks Bill's preseason phase of the season, but the crowd treated Hamlin's tackles with as much cheer and enthusiasm as one could imagine.

Hamlin's first series came early in the 1st quarter alongside Taylor Rapp as they replaced Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer. Hamlin's first tackle stuffed the Colts on 4th and one giving the Bills the ball.

Hamlin made a total of three tackles against the Colts.

