Buffalo Bills place DE A.J. Epenesa on the Reserve/COVID-19 list

Bill Kostroun/AP
Buffalo Bills' A.J. Epenesa during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
Posted at 5:59 PM, Dec 20, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills announced defensive end A.J. Epenesa was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Monday.

In addition, offensive lineman Bobby Hart and defensive end Mike Love have been placed on the Practice Squad/COVID-19 list.

Offensive linemen Dion Dawkins and Jon Feliciano were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list over the weekend and linebacker Tyrel Dodson was placed on the list last week.

The Bills, who are now 8-6, are scheduled to play the New England Patriots Sunday at 1 p.m. The Patriots are 9-5 and the winner of Sunday's matchup will be in first place in the AFC East.

According to The Athletic's Matthew Fairburn, the Patriots placed four players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Monday.

