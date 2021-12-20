Buffalo Bills place DE A.J. Epenesa on the Reserve/COVID-19 list

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills announced defensive end A.J. Epenesa was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Monday.

In addition, offensive lineman Bobby Hart and defensive end Mike Love have been placed on the Practice Squad/COVID-19 list.

Offensive linemen Dion Dawkins and Jon Feliciano were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list over the weekend and linebacker Tyrel Dodson was placed on the list last week.

The Bills, who are now 8-6, are scheduled to play the New England Patriots Sunday at 1 p.m. The Patriots are 9-5 and the winner of Sunday's matchup will be in first place in the AFC East.

According to The Athletic's Matthew Fairburn, the Patriots placed four players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Monday.