Buffalo Bills place DE A.J. Epenesa on the Reserve/COVID-19 list

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills announced defensive end A.J. Epenesa was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Monday.
In addition, offensive lineman Bobby Hart and defensive end Mike Love have been placed on the Practice Squad/COVID-19 list.
Offensive linemen Dion Dawkins and Jon Feliciano were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list over the weekend and linebacker Tyrel Dodson was placed on the list last week.
The Bills, who are now 8-6, are scheduled to play the New England Patriots Sunday at 1 p.m. The Patriots are 9-5 and the winner of Sunday's matchup will be in first place in the AFC East.
According to The Athletic's Matthew Fairburn, the Patriots placed four players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Monday.
Patriots placed four players on the reserve/COVID list: WR Kendrick Bourne, LB Harvey Langi, LB Cameron McGrone and LB Ronnie Perkins.— Matthew Fairburn (@MatthewFairburn) December 20, 2021