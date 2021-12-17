Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen expected to start Sunday, Dion Dawkins has tested positive for COVID-19

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is expected to start Sunday against the Carolina Panthers and offensive lineman Dion Dawkins has tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced.

Allen was in a walking boot for his post-game press conference following last week's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the team announced he was day-to-day with a foot sprain. He practiced on a limited basis Wednesday and Thursday and Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Allen will practice in full Friday.

McDermott also announced Dawkins tested positive for COVID-19. Dawkins had COVID-19 earlier this year and was hospitalized for four days. His status for Sunday's game has not been determined and McDermott said "we're going to do all we can to support him and make sure that, A number one, that he is as healthy as possible or can get as healthy as possible as soon as possible."

According to McDermott meetings were held virtually Friday morning as the team makes player safety a priority with COVID-19 cases rising around the league.

The NFL updated its protocols Thursday in response to those rising COVID-19 cases.

The team also announced wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders will miss Sunday's game with a knee injury, and defensive tackle Star Lotulelei and running back Taiwan Jones are questionable.