Bills place Tyrel Dodson on Reserve/COVID List

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Tyrel Dodson has become the latest Buffalo Bill to be placed on the Reserve/COVID List at some point this season. The Bills linebacker was one of more than 30 players around the league landing on the list Monday.

While the team can't confirm whether or not a player is vaccinated, Dodson appears to be based on his recent social media post. In a tweet, Dodson said, "Appreciate everyone that has reached out! I am asymptomatic, hopefully a couple a negative tests this week & then I’m ready to roll Sunday!

Thanks for all the concerns #BillsMafia."

Players who are vaccinated can come off the Reserve/COVID list as long as they are asymptomatic with two negative tests 24 hours apart. Those who are unvaccinated need to remain on the list for a minimum of ten days.

Linebacker A.J. Klein was placed on the list last Monday ahead of the New England game.