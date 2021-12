ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Another Buffalo Bills offensive lineman has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, this time it's Jon Feliciano.

Earlier in the week, the Bills placed offensive lineman Dion Dawkins on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Bills elevated offensive lineman Jacob Capra from the practice squad.

The Bills will release the Active/Inactive list later Sunday morning.