Buffalo Bills kicker Tyler Bass named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week after game-winning field goal

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills kicker Tyler Bass has been named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his Week 9 performance against the Miami Dolphins.

Bass made a game-winning 61-yard field goal with five seconds left in the game and set a new franchise record for the longest field goal.

According to Bills PR, he became the ninth kicker all time and the first since Greg Joseph in December 2022 with a game-winning field goal of 60 yards or more in the final two minutes of regulation or in overtime. Bass also improved to 9-for-9 on field goal attempts in the last minute of the fourth quarter or overtime in his career.

This is the first time in Bass' career that he has been named AFC AFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

In response to Bass' clutch kick, Bills Mafia began donating to Ten Lives Club. The club said it began seeing an influx of donations essentially right after the kick was made. On Monday evening, over $23,000 had been donated.

You can watch our previous report below and read more here. Bills Mafia honoring Buffalo Bills kicker Tyler Bass with another donation blitz

But this wasn't the first time Bills fans launched a donation blitz for the shelter in Bass' honor.

Last year he missed a game-tying 44-yard field goal with less than two minutes to go in the AFC Divisional Playoffs and Buffalo ultimately lost 27-24.

In the days after that loss, Ten Lives Club said Bills Mafia showed their support for Bass by donating more than $400,000 to the shelter.