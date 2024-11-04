'He's a Buffalo Bills hero': Bills Mafia honoring Buffalo Bills kicker Tyler Bass with another donation blitz

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Bills Mafia, doing what they do best — recognizing major moments in the franchise's history by donating to charity.

This time, it's Ten Lives Club, an animal shelter in Western New York. And the history-making moment was a 61-yard field goal by Tyler Bass in Sunday's win over the Miami Dolphins, that set a new franchise record.

Ten Lives Club said it began seeing an influx of donations essentially right after Bass made the kick.

It happened in the last seconds of Sunday's game, when the Bills and Dolphins were tied at 27. The ball went through the uprights with five seconds left in the 4th quarter, setting Buffalo up to claim a 30-27 victory over their AFC East rival.

"So far $2,000 has been donated through the Ten Lives Club website and Facebook in various amounts with support for Tyler Bass," the shelter said in a statement to 7 News Sunday evening.

It said many fans are donating $61, a nod to Bass' 61-yard kick.

But this isn't the first time Bills fans have launched a donation blitz for the shelter in Bass' honor.

The Bills kicker missed a game-tying, 44-yard field goal with less than two minutes to go in last year's AFC Divisional Playoffs. Buffalo ultimately fell to Kansas City 27-24.

In the days after that loss, Ten Lives Club said Bills Mafia showed their support for Bass by donating more than $400,000 to the shelter.

This time around, the donations tell a different story.

The shelter said, "This time it's for Tyler's redemption story!"

If you're looking to donate to Ten Lives Club, you can do so through their Facebook page or website.

