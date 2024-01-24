'I'm so happy for the cats': Over $270,000 donated to Ten Lives Club in support of Buffalo Bills' Tyler Bass

BLASDELL, N.Y. — Ten Lives Club has now received over $270,000 in donations in support of Buffalo Bills kicker Tyler Bass, and the organization shared that every dollar will be going right back to saving more cats.

“I was crying on the phone today, I just can’t believe it,” said Ten Lives Club Public Relations Manager, Kimberly LaRussa. “I’m just so happy for the cats.”

Meet Ten Lives Club tenants Lake Effect, Whiteout, and Erie.

WKBW Lake Effect, Whiteout, and Erie were born at the Ten Lives Club location in Blasdell.

These kittens were born the day before the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills playoff game and have never known a day without Tyler Bass helping them out.

These three kittens have now watched over $270,000 in donations come in since Monday night.

“We are all speechless at Ten Lives Club and can’t believe this is happening,” Kimberly said.

WKBW Kimberly LaRussa is still in disbelief about how many donations the Ten Lives Club has received over the past few days.

According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, cat food, litter, and vet costs add up to about $675 per year.

By those numbers, this donation amount can help Ten Lives Club host over 400 cats this year.

However, most of their cats are adopted to their forever home much quicker than that, meaning the number of cats saved can only increase from there.

“I hope it brings him a smile to know how many cats he is saving right now,” Kimberly said.

Kimberly shared this has been their largest amount ever received by far, topping even their largest fundraiser ten times over.

“It’s not a fundraiser, this is just the community saying they want to donate and they’re doing that, the Bills Mafia.”

This all stemmed from an ad campaign Tyler Bass was part of in 2022.

Show Your Soft Side Buffalo Bills kicker Tyler Bass has worked with the Ten Lives Club, an organization that works to save cats in Western New York.

Timothy Cardone volunteers for the organization and said Tyler was holding one of his cats, named Harley, whom he fostered.

“All the players were meeting with dogs, but he wanted cats, so I brought him one of my kittens,” Timothy said.

Even he can’t believe the growing donation total.

“I’m still in shock and awe, I look at it every day,” Timothy said.

“Taking a photo with a rescue cat may not seem like a big thing for him to do, but for us it was everything,” Kimberly said. “Thank you, Tyler Bass.”

Anybody interested in donating can do so at https://www.tenlivesclub.com/donate.