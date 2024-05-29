Ten Lives Club to build 'Tyler Bass Adoption Center' after over $400,000 in donations from the community

BLASDELL, N.Y. (WKBW) — Ten Lives Club announced Tuesday that it will name its new facility the "Tyler Bass Adoption Center."

This announcement comes after Ten Lives Club received over $400,000 in donations in support of Bass.

Bass missed a 44-yard field goal late in the Bills playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and was the target of online criticism. Bills Mafia and the community then decided to show their support by donating to the Ten Lives Club because Bass worked with the club during the "Show Your Soft Side" campaign.

7 News spoke to Ten Lives Club Public Relations Manager Kimberly LaRussa when donations eclipsed $270,000, she said in part "We are all speechless at Ten Lives Club and can’t believe this is happening."

In a video posted by the Bills about the naming of the adoption center, Bass said in part: "Truly grateful and feel honored. I have two cats of my own and I love them to death. Hard to put words to it."