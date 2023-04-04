Buffalo Bills, Erie County and New York State complete negotiations for new Bills stadium

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills, Erie County and New York State released a joint statement Tuesday to announce that negotiations for a new Bills stadium are now complete.

All the documents and contracts will now be submitted to the Erie County Legislature for their 30-day review. You can find the documents here and read the full statement below:

"New York State, Erie County and the Buffalo Bills are pleased to formally announce that all documents and contracts for the Bills new stadium project in Orchard Park have been signed and will be submitted to the Erie County Legislature for their 30-day review. Today marks another significant step taken as we approach a groundbreaking ceremony later this spring. We are thankful for the public/private partnerships we have shared to make this project in Western New York a reality.”

The Buffalo Bills have released three sets of renderings, giving fans a look at what the team's new stadium could look like when completed.

In October 2022 the team provided the first look at the new stadium when it released two renderings. In February the team provided another look as it released four additional renderings. The third set was released in March and contained seven renderings.

The new stadium will be built across Abbott Road from Highmark Stadium and is expected to be completed by fall 2026. It will be a state-of-the-art open-air stadium with a minimum seating capacity of 60,000 seats and a maximum capacity of 63,000 seats.

The Directors of the Erie County Stadium Corporation, a subsidiary of Empire State Development, met in January and unanimously approved the $1.4 billion new stadium deal. A public-private partnership will cover the $1.54 billion price tag. The county will provide $250 million, the state will provide $600 million, and the Bills will cover the remainder of the price tag.

The deal includes a Community Benefits Agreement, which, according to documents "outlines a multi-facet program to encourage participation in the Project by the local community, including people of color, women, veterans, LGBTQ+, low-income, and other targeted members of the community."

You can find more information on the Bills website here.