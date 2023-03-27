Buffalo Bills release more renderings giving detailed look of new stadium in Orchard Park

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills have released more renderings, giving fans a more detailed look at what the team's new stadium could look like when completed.

The new stadium will be built across Abbott Road from Highmark Stadium and is expected to be completed by fall 2026.

A total of seven renderings were released Monday morning, three of the exterior and four of the interior. In addition to the rendering above, you can view the other six below.

This is the third set of renderings the team has released. In October 2022 the team provided the first look at the new stadium when it released two renderings. In February the team provided another look as it released four additional renderings.

It will be a state-of-the-art open-air stadium with a minimum seating capacity of 60,000 seats and a maximum capacity of 63,000 seats.

The Directors of the Erie County Stadium Corporation, a subsidiary of Empire State Development, met in January and unanimously approved the $1.4 billion new stadium deal. A public-private partnership will cover the $1.4 billion price tag. The state will provide $600 million, the Bills will provide $550 million and the county will provide $250 million.

The deal includes a Community Benefits Agreement, which, according to documents "outlines a multi-facet program to encourage participation in the Project by the local community, including people of color, women, veterans, LGBTQ+, low-income, and other targeted members of the community."