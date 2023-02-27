Buffalo Bills release more renderings of new stadium in Orchard Park

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills have released more renderings of the team's new stadium expected to be completed on Abbott Road in Orchard Park by fall 2026.

A total of four renderings were released Monday, the overhead rendering that is above and then two exterior and one interior below.

The new stadium will be completed across the street from the team's current home, Highmark Stadium.

7 News spoke to Ron Raccuia, the Executive Vice President for Pegula Sports and Entertainment, about the release of more renderings.

"They are another step in the process, they are not finalized, but we feel really good about where we are. Maybe 30 days from now, 45 days or so, we will be able to release full renderings — show people models of what the stadium is going to look like — but I'm really excited for our fans to see what we have to be released today." - Ron Raccuia

When asked what releasing these renderings to fans means Raccuia responded:

"It's kind of the best-kept secret in Western New York.



There are really a lot of people that have seen these already. People who have come to the stadium, been to some events at the super bowl, key stakeholders in our community have seen them.



The responses have been overwhelmingly positive and we can't wait to show more people." - Ron Raccuia

In October 2022, the team provided the first look at the new stadium when it released an exterior and interior rendering. It will be a state-of-the-art open-air stadium with a minimum seating capacity of 60,000 seats and a maximum capacity of 63,000 seats.

Buffalo Bills The new Buffalo Bills stadium is expected to be completed in Orchard Park by fall 2026.

In January, the Directors of the Erie County Stadium Corporation, a subsidiary of Empire State Development, met and unanimously approved the $1.4 billion new stadium deal. A public-private partnership will cover the $1.4 billion price tag. The state will provide $600 million, the Bills will provide $550 million and the county will provide $250 million.

The deal includes a Community Benefits Agreement, which, according to documents "outlines a multi-facet program to encourage participation in the Project by the local community, including people of color, women, veterans, LGBTQ+, low-income, and other targeted members of the community."

Earlier this month, neighbors weighed in on the new stadium plans at a final public hearing.

An Orchard Park Council Member is also proposing a change to the current zoning code to promote development around the new stadium.