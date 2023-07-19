Buffalo Bills and executive vice president and chief operating officer Ron Raccuia part ways

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills and executive vice president and chief operating officer Ron Raccuia have parted ways, the team announced on Wednesday.

The team said owner/CEO Terry Pegula will take over the role as president of the Bills and work closely with a new management committee that will consist of:



John Roth, executive vice president/chief operating officer

Kathryn D'Angelo, general counsel and senior vice president of business administration

Josh Dziurlikowski, senior vice president of finance and business administration

"We would like to thank Ron for his many years hard work and dedication with the Bills and PSE. We wish he and his family the best of luck in his future endeavors." - Terry Pegula

Terry takes over the role of president that was previously held by his wife Kim. In June 2022 the Bills announced Kim was receiving medical care as a result of "some unexpected health issues." In February, Jessica Pegula penned an article in The Player's Tribune that provided an update on her mother's health and said that she suffered a cardiac arrest.

Raccuia has been a key part of the plans for a new Bills stadium. 7 News spoke with Raccuia in April, the day after stadium negotiations were completed and he said in part:

"It was another great step for all of us, not just our organization, but the community as a whole. A lot of effort went into getting this deal done. It was really complicated, it took almost two years to the day, but we are in a great spot, and we have a lot of work to do now."

According to the Bills, Roth was recently named COO of the Buffalo Sabres and Pegula Sports & Entertainment and will work in all three roles.

The Bills provided details of what Roth, D'Angelo, and Dziurlikowski will oversee:



Roth will oversee the Bills ticketing, business development, and the media and content departments

D'Angelo will oversee the Bills security, human resources, and marketing departments

Dziurlikowski will oversee the team's community relations, operations and guest experience, and information technology departments

The team also announced Penny Semaia has been hired as the vice president of stadium relations.