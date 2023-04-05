Buffalo Bills EVP Ron Raccuia 'another great step for all of us' as stadium negotiations are finalized

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It is a deal years in the making, and the Buffalo Bills are excited to see it one step closer to the end zone.

"What we have accomplished, which is what we are really proud of, is that we have secured the future of the Buffalo Bills in Western New York for 30 years," Bills Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Ron Raccuia told 7 News on Wednesday.

Raccuia sharing his thoughts with 7 News Anchor Jeff Russo one day after the Buffalo Bills, Erie County and New York State announced that negotiations for a new Bills stadium in Orchard Park have now been finalized.

"It was another great step for all of us, not just our organization, but the community as a whole. A lot of effort went into getting this deal done. It was really complicated, it took almost two years to the day, but we are in a great spot, and we have a lot of work to do now," said Raccuia.

The deal now goes to the Erie County Legislature for a final sign off which will green light construction of what is now a $1.5 Billion project, $100 million more than originally expected. The additional costs will be covered by owners Kim and Terry Pegula.

"Those added costs come from the commitment of Kim and Terry to build the best football stadium possible for the Bills and our fans. The increased coverage on the canopy, a lot more technology, the streetscaping and the landscaping around the stadium to create a 365-day destination," said Raccuia.

Once approved by the legislature, Raccuia says site work for the new stadium is expected to begin in May, with construction ramping up in June.

"The excavation process happens first. We will be going 15 feet or so into the ground, in a pretty wide area, a lot of activity around."

Construction is expected to be completed for the start of the 2026 season on what the Bills hope is a catalyst for further development around the new stadium.

"We are committed to helping in our way. We will put out great content. We have done some design things with the stadium and the layout that makes it very conducive for developers to come in and add hotels, entertainment complexes, food and beverage and retail. There is a lot of talk right now about the potential of that area," said Raccuia. "I know the county leaders and leaders in the Town of Orchard Park and Hamburg also want to see that happen. We look forward to working with them to create a great destination."

Big plans for the future, with a state-of-the-art stadium as the crown jewel for Bills fans and beyond.

"We are going to build what we think is going to be the best football stadium in the NFL where we can all celebrate in the community Bills football, win a lot of championships, and create great memories," said Raccuia.