Kim Pegula receiving medical care as a result of 'unexpected health issues'

Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP
FILE - Buffalo Bills owner Kim Pegula smiles before an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Buffalo Bills and Sabres co-owner Kim Pegula is receiving medical care from what her family on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, described as being “some unexpected health issues.”(AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes, File)
Posted at 11:18 AM, Jun 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-14 11:55:28-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Kim Pegula is receiving medical care as a result of "some unexpected health issues," according to a spokesperson for the Buffalo Bills.

The spokesperson released the following statement to 7 News:

“Kim Pegula is receiving medical care as a result of some unexpected health issues. We are very grateful for the progress she has made over the past few days. She has an exceptional team of medical experts at her side.

“We ask that you keep Kim and our family in your prayers and ask that you respect our need for privacy.”

Kim and her husband Terry Pegula are the co-owners of the Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres. Kim also serves as the president and CEO of Pegula Sports and Entertainment.

The Pegulas purchased the Sabres in 2011 and the Bills in 2014.

The Buffalo Bills, Buffalo Sabres and Buffalo Bandits released the following statements on Twitter Tuesday:

