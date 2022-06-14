Kim Pegula receiving medical care as a result of 'unexpected health issues'

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Kim Pegula is receiving medical care as a result of "some unexpected health issues," according to a spokesperson for the Buffalo Bills.

The spokesperson released the following statement to 7 News:

“Kim Pegula is receiving medical care as a result of some unexpected health issues. We are very grateful for the progress she has made over the past few days. She has an exceptional team of medical experts at her side.



“We ask that you keep Kim and our family in your prayers and ask that you respect our need for privacy.”

Kim and her husband Terry Pegula are the co-owners of the Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres. Kim also serves as the president and CEO of Pegula Sports and Entertainment.

The Pegulas purchased the Sabres in 2011 and the Bills in 2014.

The Buffalo Bills, Buffalo Sabres and Buffalo Bandits released the following statements on Twitter Tuesday:

All of Bills Mafia is sending our love and prayers to you, Kim. We are with you and the entire Pegula family. 💙❤️ — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) June 14, 2022

The Sabres family sends thoughts, prayers and love to Kim and the entire Pegula family. 💙💛 — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) June 14, 2022