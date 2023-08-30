Buffalo Bills 53-man roster reaction with Matt Bové and Dom Tibbetts

ORCHARD PARK, NY. (WKBW) — On Tuesday the Buffalo Bills cut their roster down and set the team's initial 53-man roster.

In a notable move that occurred on cutdown day, the Bills traded defensive end Boogie Basham and a 7th-round pick in 2025 to the New York Giants for a 6th-round pick in 2025.

The team also announced edge rusher Von Miller would start the season on the active/PUP list.

In addition, quarterback Matt Barkley was placed on injured reserve and the team released 27 players.

7 Sports Director Matt Bové and Sports Reporter Dom Tibbetts discuss their thoughts on the initial 53-man roster in the video player above.

Editor's note: The Bills announced the following roster moves and Bills GM Brandon Beane spoke after this conversation was recorded.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that former Houston Texans captain and starting linebacker Christian Kirksey plans to sign with the Buffalo Bills practice squad. Beane said the team is in the process of adding LB Kirksey but it is not finalized yet.