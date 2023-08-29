Buffalo Bills announce roster moves to set initial 53-man roster

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane had some tough decisions to make on Tuesday ahead of the 4 p.m. deadline for all 32 NFL teams to cut their rosters down to 53 players as they head into the regular season.

According to the Bills, defensive end Boogie Basham and a 7th-round pick in 2025 are headed to the New York Giants for a 6th-round pick in 2025.

READ MORE: Buffalo Bills trade DE Boogie Basham to New York Giants

The team also announced edge rusher Von Miller will start the season on the active/PUP list. He was placed on the list in July as he recovers from a knee injury that he suffered on Thanksgiving against the Detroit Lions. Starting the season on the active/PUP list means Miller will miss at least the first four games.

READ MORE: Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller to begin season on the active/PUP list

In addition, quarterback Matt Barkley has been placed on injured reserve and the following players have been released:

Buffalo Bills

According to a report from Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic, Reid Ferguson is expected to be re-signed Wednesday afternoon.

The Ferguson move allows them to keep a young, injured player and put them on IR in-season, maintaining flexibility to bring the young player back at some point.



Ferguson just is without a team for a day. It's a help me, help you move between Ferguson and the Bills. https://t.co/Ix03o0Kq3F — Joe Buscaglia (@JoeBuscaglia) August 29, 2023

It was the biggest roster cutdown of the summer and you can find the Bills initial 53-man roster on the team's website here.