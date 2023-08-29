Report: Buffalo Bills trade DE Boogie Basham to New York Giants

According to a report from Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network the Buffalo Bills are trading defensive end Boogie Basham to the New York Giants.

Pelissero reports that the teams will swap late-round draft picks in 2025 as part of the trade.

Basham was drafted by the Bills in the second round, 61st overall, in the 2021 NFL Draft. In his two seasons with the team, he has played in 23 games and had 37 total tackles, 4.5 sacks, one interception and one fumble recovery.

This reported trade comes ahead of the 4 p.m. Tuesday deadline for all 32 teams to cut their rosters down to 53 players as they head into the regular season.

Sports director Matt Bové believes the reported trade means one of two things:



Edge rusher Von Miller, who is currently on the active/PUP list, makes the 53-man roster

AND/OR

Defensive end Kingsley Jonathan makes the 53-man roster

7 Sports will have a full report later today when roster cuts are officially announced.

