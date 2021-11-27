Bills Mafia donating to Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana following Tre’Davious White's season-ending injury

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills fans, better known as Bills Mafia, are once again stepping up to raise money in support of a good cause.

The Bills announced cornerback Tre’Davious White tore his ACL in Thursday's game against the New Orleans Saints and as a result he will miss the rest of the season.

White, a 2017 first round pick by the Bills, is from Shreveport, Louisiana and attended Louisiana State University.

Shortly after it was announced that White would miss the remainder of the season, Twitter user Danielle Lipinski tweeted to Del Reid, Bills Mafia co-founder and head of 26 Shirts, and the charitable organization BillsMafiaBabes that Bills Mafia should donate to a charity to cheer White up.

BillsMafiaBabes responded that the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana was the charity of choice.

@FoodBankofNWLA is the charity of choice! — BillsMafiaBabes (@BillsMafiaBabes) November 26, 2021

As a result, BillsMafiaBabes announced a $27 donation to the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana because White wears number 27.

Reid followed up saying "Let’s do this" and included a link to donate.

The donations have since started rolling in, with Reid retweeting many who provide a screenshot of their successful donation.

If you would like to donate, you can donate here.

This is not the first time Bills Mafia has stepped up to donate in support of a good cause.

In October, Oishei Children's Hospital unveiled a wing honoring Patricia Allen, Bills quarterback Josh Allen's grandmother. The "Patricia Allen Pediatric Recovery Wing" was announced by Oishei in November 2020 after Bills fans donated nearly $700,000 to the hospital in honor of Patricia following her death. Due to the outpouring of donations, Oishei also announced the creation of the "Patricia Allen Fund" and just before the end of 2020 the fund surpassed $1 million in donations.

In January, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had to leave the Ravens' playoff game against the Buffalo Bills due to concussion protocol. Following Jackson's departure and the Bills win, a Bills fan on Reddit shared that he donated $25 to Jackson's favorite charity, the Louisville Chapter of Blessings in a Backpack.

The organization said more than 18,450 fans participated in the viral donation campaign and raised $553,000. In April, Blessings in a Backpack decided to pay it forward and donated 10,095 bags of food to the Western New York Boys & Girls Clubs Collaborative, five select clubs around WNY, and four local elementary schools.