AFC East Champions: Buffalo Bills pull off second half comeback to win division title over Miami Dolphins

Trent Sherfield
Lynne Sladky/AP
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Trent Sherfield (16) scores a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Trent Sherfield
Posted at 11:43 PM, Jan 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-07 23:43:31-05

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WKBW) — For the fourth straight season. The Buffalo Bills are kings of the AFC East with a 21-14 win over the Miami Dolphins. Clinching the number two-seed in the playoffs starting next weekend.

1st Quarter
This one started just about as good as you could've asked for if you're the Buffalo Bills. Miami received the opening kickoff and on their 5th play of the drive Tua Tagovailoa was intercepted by cornerback Christian Benford. The deep pass was intended for Tyreek Hill.

The ensuing Bills drive would end in similar fashion. On 3rd and goal from the five-yard line. Josh Allen's pass intended for Gabe Davis was missed and intercepted by Miami cornerback Eli Apple. Instead of getting points off the turnover. Buffalo and Miami would stay knotted at 0-0 after their first offensive drives.

After forcing a Dolphins punt on their next drive. Josh Allen and the offense faced a 4th and 2 from the Miami 35. Allen, with no open targets heaved one into the endzone where it was intercepted by the Dolphins defense again.

2nd Quarter
Miami would take the following drive in 11 plays and 80 yards before ending it with a De'Von Achane 25-yard touchdown run. Dolphins would take a 7-0 lead. Buffalo would follow that up with a touchdown drive of their own however. Seven plays and 75 yards later just as we had it drawn up. Josh Allen hit Trent Sherfield off a deflected pass that Sherfield somehow corralled in the back of the endzone. While keeping both feet in bounds. 7-7 the score after the point after.

The Dolphin offense would stay hot. Imposing their will in the run-game with Achane and Jeff Wilson. In just a little under three minutes Tagovailoa would hook up with Tyreek Hill on 3rd and 1 from the Bills three-yard line for the touchdown. Taking a 14-7 lead with 1:43 left in the first half.

Buffalo would drive down the field and gave themselves a shot for some points. On the 10th play of the drive from the Miami 11-yard line Josh Allen would fire a strike to running back Ty Johnson. Johnson was stopped short at the one-yard line and with no timeouts to call. The Bills would not be able to get a play off in time. So they would head to halftime trailing 14-7.

3rd Quarter
Buffalo would receive the second half kickoff. But both teams would punt their first offensive possession away to start the half.

Buffalo's second drive of the half showed much more promise. Allen and the offense diced their way down the field. But unfortunately on 3rd and 13 from the Dolphins 21-yard line. Christian Wilkins strip-sacked Allen. His third turnover of the game costing the Bills another shot for points as they trail 14-7.

4th Quarter
Miami would punt away the ensuing drive. And then the spark this Bills team needed, happened. Deonte Harty would return the ensuing punt 96 yards to the house to tie the game up at 14 after the PAT.

Buffalo's defense would force a three-and-out. Which put the ball back into the hands of Josh Allen. His ensuing drive would end in a five-yard pass to Dawson Knox to take the 21-14 lead.

After Buffalo failed to close the game out late on offense. Miami's final drive of the game ended in a clutch interception from Taylor Rapp. That would seal thee deal. And with a 21-14 win. The Buffalo Bills are now AFC East champions for the fourth straight season.

(2) Buffalo will host the (7) Pittsburgh Steelers for a 1 p.m. est kickoff Sunday January 14th.

