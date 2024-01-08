AFC East Champions: Buffalo Bills pull off second half comeback to win division title over Miami Dolphins

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WKBW) — For the fourth straight season. The Buffalo Bills are kings of the AFC East with a 21-14 win over the Miami Dolphins. Clinching the number two-seed in the playoffs starting next weekend.

1st Quarter

This one started just about as good as you could've asked for if you're the Buffalo Bills. Miami received the opening kickoff and on their 5th play of the drive Tua Tagovailoa was intercepted by cornerback Christian Benford. The deep pass was intended for Tyreek Hill.

The ensuing Bills drive would end in similar fashion. On 3rd and goal from the five-yard line. Josh Allen's pass intended for Gabe Davis was missed and intercepted by Miami cornerback Eli Apple. Instead of getting points off the turnover. Buffalo and Miami would stay knotted at 0-0 after their first offensive drives.

After forcing a Dolphins punt on their next drive. Josh Allen and the offense faced a 4th and 2 from the Miami 35. Allen, with no open targets heaved one into the endzone where it was intercepted by the Dolphins defense again.



Diggs was bottled up at the line...could never releaseAllen just heaves one deep and it's another INT...hurts less than the first one but that drive should've ended with a Allen-Diggs TD pass earlier — Dom Tibbetts (@DomTibbettsTV) January 8, 2024

2nd Quarter

Miami would take the following drive in 11 plays and 80 yards before ending it with a De'Von Achane 25-yard touchdown run. Dolphins would take a 7-0 lead. Buffalo would follow that up with a touchdown drive of their own however. Seven plays and 75 yards later just as we had it drawn up. Josh Allen hit Trent Sherfield off a deflected pass that Sherfield somehow corralled in the back of the endzone. While keeping both feet in bounds. 7-7 the score after the point after.

The Dolphin offense would stay hot. Imposing their will in the run-game with Achane and Jeff Wilson. In just a little under three minutes Tagovailoa would hook up with Tyreek Hill on 3rd and 1 from the Bills three-yard line for the touchdown. Taking a 14-7 lead with 1:43 left in the first half.

Buffalo would drive down the field and gave themselves a shot for some points. On the 10th play of the drive from the Miami 11-yard line Josh Allen would fire a strike to running back Ty Johnson. Johnson was stopped short at the one-yard line and with no timeouts to call. The Bills would not be able to get a play off in time. So they would head to halftime trailing 14-7.

Bills defense needs help against strong Miami offense but Bills offense is not helping. Allen overthrows Diggs on what would have been a Bomb for TD. Allen INT in end zone. Cook drops TD and Bills stopped at 1 as time runs out. just killing themselves — Howard Simon (@hsimon62) January 8, 2024

They have thrown away points in the red zone twice now. Simply inexcusable mistakes. INT early wiped out at least three points. Then the Cook drop wiped out 7 points and the decision to throw that cost them another three. — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) January 8, 2024

3rd Quarter

Buffalo would receive the second half kickoff. But both teams would punt their first offensive possession away to start the half.

Buffalo's second drive of the half showed much more promise. Allen and the offense diced their way down the field. But unfortunately on 3rd and 13 from the Dolphins 21-yard line. Christian Wilkins strip-sacked Allen. His third turnover of the game costing the Bills another shot for points as they trail 14-7.

4th Quarter

Miami would punt away the ensuing drive. And then the spark this Bills team needed, happened. Deonte Harty would return the ensuing punt 96 yards to the house to tie the game up at 14 after the PAT.

In the lord of our savior 2024...Both Trent Sherfield and Deonte Harty have scored a TD in the same game for the Buffalo #BillsIn the words of Miami legend Pitbull..."Are we all havin' a good time?"#BillsMafia — Dom Tibbetts (@DomTibbettsTV) January 8, 2024

Deonte Harty's 96 yard punt return TD marks the longest in team history, surpassing Keith Moody's 91 yard return in 1977 (vs. CLE, 10/23/77) https://t.co/XpfnaovkUb — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) January 8, 2024

Buffalo's defense would force a three-and-out. Which put the ball back into the hands of Josh Allen. His ensuing drive would end in a five-yard pass to Dawson Knox to take the 21-14 lead.

After Buffalo failed to close the game out late on offense. Miami's final drive of the game ended in a clutch interception from Taylor Rapp. That would seal thee deal. And with a 21-14 win. The Buffalo Bills are now AFC East champions for the fourth straight season.

TAYLOR RAPP ARE YOU SERIOUS?!?! pic.twitter.com/xP0zgrP20m — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 8, 2024

Brandon Beane meets Taylor Rapp in the tunnel. Easily the biggest play of his Bills career. Sealed the win. pic.twitter.com/qdoHvRYaGR — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) January 8, 2024

(2) Buffalo will host the (7) Pittsburgh Steelers for a 1 p.m. est kickoff Sunday January 14th.