Are you ready for the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As we wait for the NFL Schedule to be fully released we were given a tease on Tuesday morning that will excite some members of Bills Mafia.

While on Good Morning America announcing the first Monday Night Football game of the year, play-by-play man Joe Buck mentioned the Bills as a team they expect to feature twice this season.

Joe Buck just said on Good Morning America they've got "the Bills twice"



So I think we'll be getting the Bills on MNF multiple times 👀 #BillsMafia — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) May 14, 2024

"We know that we also have the Cowboys twice, and we've got the Chiefs twice, and we've got the Bills twice, and another date with the 49ers, so it's exciting," Buck told Lara Spencer. "We all can't wait for the entire schedule to come out tomorrow as you said, but it's shaping up to be another great year on Monday Night Football for sure."

A few hours after Joe Buck's comments, the Bills announced on social media the team will be headed to Miami to take on the Dolphins in a week 2 prime-time game on Thursday Night Football.

Sports Director Matt Bove shares his instant reaction to the announcement in the video below.

Pack your bags Bills Mafia; Buffalo Bills travel to Miami for Week 2 primetime matchup with Dolphins

According to NFL VP of Broadcast Mike North, teams can be scheduled to play in prime-time six times when the schedule is first released. They can be flexed into an additional prime-time game at a later time. The league considers "prime-time" any game not played on a Sunday afternoon.

"We're not taking our foot off the gas with the Bills," North said. "I don't think there's any question they have one of the best players in the league and that's the must-see TV we've been talking about here."

The full NFL schedule is set to be released Wednesday, May 15 at 8 p.m. on ESPN 2 and NFL Network.