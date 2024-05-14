Watch Now
Pack your bags Bills Mafia; Buffalo Bills travel to Miami Dolphins for prime-time matchup in Week 2

The rematch of the 2023 regular season finale will once again be played in primetime as the Bills travel to Miami for a Week 2 matchup with the Dolphins.
Posted at 11:26 AM, May 14, 2024

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW — The Buffalo Bills are heading to South Beach for the first Thursday Night Football game of the season. The NFL announced on Tuesday morning the Bills will travel to Miami for a Week 2 matchup with the Dolphins on Thursday, September 12 at 8:15 p.m. The game will be on Amazon Prime nationally.

Buffalo traveled to Miami for the final game of the 2023 regular season, clinching their fourth straight AFC East title in the final regular season game of the season.

The full NFL schedule is set to be released Wednesday, May 15 at 8:00 p.m. on NFL Network and ESPN 2.

Bove’s take:

This announcement tells us a few different things and helps us start to piece together the beginning of the Bills schedule.

With Buffalo traveling on a short week to Miami in Week 2, it’s a safe bet the Bills will start their 2024 season at home. Given the short week, it’s also likely that game will be played at 1:00 p.m. to avoid making it an even tighter turn for the Bills.

While we don’t know the opponent, it’s a safe assumption this will mean Buffalo starts their season in Orchard Park for the first time since 2021.

