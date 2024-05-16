Watch Now
Circle The Wagons: Buffalo Bills 2024 schedule released; five prime time games

The NFL released the 2024 schedule on Wednesday night, the Buffalo Bills will have five prime time games this year.
Posted at 8:48 PM, May 15, 2024

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The NFL released the 2024 schedule on Wednesday night and the Buffalo Bills will have five prime time games this year.

You can find the full schedule below:

Week 1 — vs. Arizona Cardinals 1 p.m.
Week 2 — at Miami Dolphins 8:15 p.m. on Thursday Night Football
Week 3 — vs. Jacksonville Jaguars 7:30 p.m. on Monday Night Football
Week 4 — at Baltimore Ravens 8:20 p.m. on Sunday Night Football
Week 5 — at Houston Texans 1 p.m.
Week 6 — at New York Jets 8:15 p.m. on Monday Night Football
Week 7 — vs. Tennessee Titans 1 p.m.
Week 8 — at Seattle Seahawks 4:05 p.m.
Week 9 — vs. Miami Dolphins 1 p.m.
Week 10 — at Indianapolis Colts 1 p.m.
Week 11 — vs. Kansas City Chiefs 4:25 p.m.
Week 12 — BYE WEEK
Week 13 — vs. San Francisco 49ers 8:20 p.m. on Sunday Night Football
Week 14 — at Los Angeles Rams 4:25 p.m.
Week 15 — at Detroit Lions 4:25 p.m.
Week 16 — vs. New England Patriots 1 p.m.
Week 17 — vs. New York Jets 1 p.m.
Week 18 — at New England Patriots TBD

You can watch 7 Sports Director Matt Bove's instant reaction to the schedule in the video player above.

