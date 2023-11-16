'Excited about what we have moving forward': Buffalo Bills interim OC Joe Brady adjusts to new role

ORCHARD PARK, NY. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills interim offensive coordinator Joe Brady is getting adjusted to his new role.

With one of the NFL's best defenses in the New York Jets awaiting the Bills on Sunday, Brady won't get an easy welcome back to a job he's held before with the Carolina Panthers.

Brady spoke with reporters on Thursday for the first time since being named interim offensive coordinator after former offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey was fired.

In the video player above you can watch a discussion from 7 Sports' Briana Aldridge and Dom Tibbetts on Brady and the expectations for the Bills.

In the video player below you can watch Brady's full press conference.