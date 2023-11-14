Buffalo Bills fire offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, Joe Brady named interim

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills have fired offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey. Quarterbacks coach Joe Brady will serve as the interim offensive coordinator.
Dorsey's firing comes after the Bills lost 24-22 to the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football.
The Bills are now 2-4 over the team's last six games. The offense has struggled throughout that six-game stretch and Bills head coach Sean McDermott has been asked several times about Dorsey's status as offensive coordinator.
