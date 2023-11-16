'We gotta flip the page': Buffalo Bills WR Stefon Diggs speaks on Ken Dorsey being fired

Following the Buffalo Bills loss to the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football the team fired offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey.

In a corresponding move, the team announced quarterbacks coach Joe Brady would serve as interim offensive coordinator.

Brady spoke to the media on Thursday for the first time since being named interim offensive coordinator. You can his full press conference and a discussion about him and the team's expectations at the link below.

Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs also spoke to the media on Thursday for the first time since Tuesday morning's coaching shake-up.

"It's very unfortunate as far as like how this game goes but sometimes that's how the cookie crumbles with guys," said Diggs."I got a lot of respect for Dorsey and everything he has done."

Diggs continued on to speak about the upcoming game with a new offensive coordinator.

"We gotta flip the page," said Diggs."It's a new week. A new guy. Things done a little bit different but not too much different, same schematically.

"Can't talk too much about it, but we're all excited. We look forward to the game 100% and can't wait to get out there."

You can watch his full press conference in the video player above.