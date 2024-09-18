'6/7-year-old me is going crazy': Bills QB Josh Allen reacts to being on Buffalo billboard

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen reacted like most of us when he learned his face was plastered on a giant billboard at the Statler Hotel.

"I was unaware of it going up. I was just as surprised as everyone else," Allen told reporters on Wednesday.

The billboard has become a "can't-miss" attraction for Bills fans in Downtown Buffalo and it speaks to the true super-stardom the Bills quarterback has reached not only here in Western New York, but in the world of professional sports.

It's also served as a reminder for Allen of how far he's come in his career.

"The six, seven-year-old kid that is me is going crazy right now because it's such an honor. I don't know if it's serving any inspiration to anybody down there, any kids, and just knowing that again, a small-town farm kid, no offers out of high school, can end up there, maybe it can inspire someone else to do it as well," Allen added.

The billboard will only be on the Statler temporarily so any fans wanting to see the poster for themselves should check it out sooner rather than later.

Although the billboard has been well received, there have also been allegations that the Statler did not have permission to put it up. We have confirmed that the billboard went up without the proper permission from the City of Buffalo, so what happens from here?