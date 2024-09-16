Josh Allen billboard installed in Downton Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y.(WKBW) — Buffalo Bills QB1 Josh Allen already has a pretty big impact in WNY, but his presence will certainly be felt in Downtown Buffalo thanks to a new billboard.

A massive photo of Josh Allen in a Gatorade ad now hangs on the side of the Statler Hotel, facing Niagara Square.

7 News asked some crew members installing it how long it'll be up, they say it'll live on the hotel for about one month. We've reached out to the Statler Hotel's developers to find out an official removal date.

The billboard is so big, you can even see it from across the Buffalo River.