'Did it for all the right reasons': Is the Josh Allen billboard in Downtown Buffalo violating city rules?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Douglas Jemal, the owner of the Statler Hotel in Downtown Buffalo, spoke with 7 News on Tuesday about the billboard showcasing Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen that was put up on the side of his building over the weekend.

The billboard has become a temporary fixture in the city's skyline but there may be a flag on the play as there have been allegations that the Statler did not have permission to put up the billboard. We have confirmed that the billboard went up without the proper permission from the City of Buffalo, so what happens from here?

You can watch video of the installation over the weekend below and read more here. Josh Allen billboard installed in Downton Buffalo

"I think what everybody else thinks of the banner — how important the Bills are and how important Josh Allen is to the city," Jemal said in a phone interview on Tuesday. "We were selected as a city to put this banner up and we're honored to put it up supporting the Bills, supporting Buffalo. I think in these crazy times, it's a positive direction"

Paul Millstein with Douglas Development said as soon as they found out about this opportunity, they submitted all the necessary paperwork and applied for a permit with the city in August.

"It was done with an engineer's support, it was inspected by a structural engineer, everything is perfect," said Millstein. "We consulted with our preservation consultant to make sure we didn't do anything wrong on the facade, which we didn't. We did apply for everything in August. There wasn't a hearing in August. The city didn't offer one. They were on recess."

"This is part of an add campaign...and there was a window of opportunity for their contract," explained Cathy Amdur, the City of Buffalo's Commissioner of Permits and Inspection.

Amdur said Douglas Development did put together all the proper documents but couldn't get the permit in time.

"So in order to install the temporary sign they needed that zoning variance, the timing wouldn't have worked out and they would have lost the contract...They submitted their application, they had submitted their engineered plans, they were very open with us that they wanted to do it," said Amdur.

According to Amdur, anytime someone goes ahead without a required permit there is an order to remedy and that's the case in this situation.

"We're following our normal processes and procedures and they're working with us to make it all right," Amdur said.

Douglas Development will meet with the zoning board next month and hopefully clear up any technicalities.

"We're all Bills fans here, just as a citizen I love it and the owner is working to get compliant with all the rules associated with it and make things right," said Amdur.

Douglas Development said they are glad they didn't have to pass on this opportunity.

"We had a time constraint where if it didn't go up last weekend we lost it," said Millstein. "The City of Buffalo would have lost this, which was an incredible opportunity for something very positive."

"There's always a naysayer, we did it for all the right reasons," said Jemal. "This is a positive win for Buffalo!"

What says Buffalo more than a giant picture of Josh Allen in the heart of the Queen City?

"We're 2-0 and hopefully we'll get the Super Bowl...and we'll make Josh Allen the next President of the United States," said Jemal. "It's magnificent, it's a piece of art!"