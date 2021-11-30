Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo now collecting $4,219 monthly pension

NEW YORK (WKBW) — Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is now collecting his $4,219 monthly pension, according to a spokesperson for the Office of the New York State Comptroller.

In total, he will receive around $50,000 a year and he received his first payment in October 2021.

Cuomo announced his resignation in August following an investigation into sexual harassment allegations against him. New York Attorney General Letitia James said the independent investigation found he sexually harassed multiple women and violated state and federal laws.

The former governor has continuously denied the findings of the investigation, saying in August, "First, I want you to know directly from me that I never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances."

In October, he was charged with a misdemeanor sex crime.

In New York, state workers can receive a full pension at age 62 or at age 55 with 30 years of credited service.

Cuomo was 63 when he filed his application for service retirement and according to data from the Empire Center, he earned $225,000 in 2020.

Currently in NYS, the pension of a public official can only be reduced or revoked if they are convicted of a felony related to his/her official duties.

The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) has released transcripts, exhibits and videos from the independent investigation, you can find more information here.