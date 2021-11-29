AG releases additional transcripts and videos from investigation into allegations against Cuomo

NEW YORK (WKBW) — The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) announced additional transcripts, exhibits and videos have been released from the independent investigation into sexual harassment allegations against former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

The OAG released interview transcripts on November 10 and announced additional transcripts and exhibits would be released as they became available.

"Following the filing of a criminal complaint against Cuomo on October 28, 2021 in Albany County, the Albany County District Attorney’s Office informed the OAG that it would begin releasing evidence to Cuomo to comply with New York state’s discovery laws. These laws state that once someone is charged with a crime, they must be furnished transcripts and other evidence in their case. As these materials are now being released by the Albany County District Attorney’s office — and in an effort to provide full transparency to the people of New York — the OAG informed local district attorneys that it would immediately begin releasing, on a rolling basis, all transcripts, corresponding exhibits, and videos compiled during the investigation, pending redactions to protect the privacy of individuals, as appropriate," a release from the OAG says.

You can view the transcripts, exhibits and videos here. Additional transcripts and exhibits will be released as they become available.