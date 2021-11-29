Watch
AG releases additional transcripts and videos from investigation into allegations against Cuomo

Mary Altaffer/AP
FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference, Monday, May 10, 2021 in New York. Cuomo disclosed Monday, May 17, 2021 that he was paid a $3.1 million advance to write his COVID-19 leadership book last year and under his publishing contract will make another $2 million on the memoir over the next two years. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, Pool)
Andrew Cuomo
Posted at 11:47 AM, Nov 29, 2021
NEW YORK (WKBW) — The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) announced additional transcripts, exhibits and videos have been released from the independent investigation into sexual harassment allegations against former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

The OAG released interview transcripts on November 10 and announced additional transcripts and exhibits would be released as they became available.

"Following the filing of a criminal complaint against Cuomo on October 28, 2021 in Albany County, the Albany County District Attorney’s Office informed the OAG that it would begin releasing evidence to Cuomo to comply with New York state’s discovery laws. These laws state that once someone is charged with a crime, they must be furnished transcripts and other evidence in their case. As these materials are now being released by the Albany County District Attorney’s office — and in an effort to provide full transparency to the people of New York — the OAG informed local district attorneys that it would immediately begin releasing, on a rolling basis, all transcripts, corresponding exhibits, and videos compiled during the investigation, pending redactions to protect the privacy of individuals, as appropriate," a release from the OAG says.

According to the OAG, released today include:

Subject of Investigation
Former Governor Andrew Cuomo:

  • Video Testimony (Transcript and Exhibits previously released)

Complainants
Charlotte Bennett:

  • Video Testimony (Transcript and Exhibits previously released)

Lindsay Boylan:

  • Video Testimony (Transcript and Exhibits previously released)

Brittany Commisso:

  • Video Testimony (Transcript and Exhibits previously released)

Ana Liss:

  • Video Testimony (Transcript and Exhibits previously released)

Virginia Limmiatis:

  • Video Testimony (Transcript and Exhibits previously released)

Alyssa McGrath:

  • Video Testimony (Transcript and Exhibits previously released)

Former Executive Chamber Staff and Outside Advisors
Rich Azzopardi:

  • Transcript
  • Exhibits

Peter Ajemian:

  • Transcript
  • Exhibits

Andrew Ball:

  • Transcript
  • Exhibits

Stephanie Benton:

  • Transcript
  • Exhibits

Steve Cohen:

  • Transcript
  • Exhibits

Chris Cuomo:

  • Transcript
  • Exhibits

Alphonso David:

  • Transcript
  • Exhibits

Melissa DeRosa

  • Transcript
  • Exhibits
  • Video Testimony

Jill DesRosiers:

  • Transcript
  • Exhibits

Beth Garvey:

  • Transcript
  • Exhibits

Linda Lacewell:

  • Transcript
  • Exhibits

Dani Lever:

  • Transcript
  • Exhibits

Judy Mogul:

  • Transcript
  • Exhibits

Lis Smith:

  • Transcript
  • Exhibits

Annabel Walsh:

  • Transcript
  • Exhibits

Staffer #6:

  • Transcript
  • Exhibits

You can view the transcripts, exhibits and videos here. Additional transcripts and exhibits will be released as they become available.

