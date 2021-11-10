Watch
AG releases interview transcripts in Cuomo harassment probe

Richard Drew/AP
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York's Yankee Stadium, Monday, July 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Andrew Cuomo
Posted at 12:41 PM, Nov 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-10 12:46:26-05

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP - Modified) — New York’s attorney general has released hundreds of pages of transcripts of interviews conducted during an investigation into sexual harassment allegations made against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The transcripts released Wednesday included Cuomo’s interview with the independent investigators hired by Attorney General Letitia James. Cuomo told investigators he denied many of the allegations, said he was careful in how he behaved around women and said several of his accusers had misrepresented what happened.

During his lengthy interrogation by investigators on July 17, Cuomo bristled at a groping allegation by an aide, Brittany Commisso, who said the Democrat had groped her breast in the governor’s mansion.

You can view the transcripts and exhibits that have been released here. There will be additional transcripts and exhibits released as they become available.

