NY AG: Independent investigators find New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women

NEW YORK (WKBW) — New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Tuesday the independent investigation into sexual harassment allegations against New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, led by Joon H. Kim and Anne L. Clark, found Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women and violated state and federal laws.

The investigators say following an investigation that spanned nearly five months it was concluded that Gov. Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, including former and current state employees " by engaging in unwanted groping, kissing, and hugging, and making inappropriate comments."

According to investigators, the governor and his senior staff also took actions to retaliate against at least one former employee for coming forward with their story. Investigators also say the Executive Chamber fostered a “toxic” workplace that enabled “harassment to occur and created a hostile work environment.”

The actions of the governor and those of the Executive Chamber violated multiple state and federal laws and the executive chambers own written policies, according to investigators.

“This is a sad day for New York because independent investigators have concluded that Governor Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women and, in doing so, broke the law,” said Attorney General James. “I am grateful to all the women who came forward to tell their stories in painstaking detail, enabling investigators to get to the truth. No man — no matter how powerful — can be allowed to harass women or violate our human rights laws, period.”

Several people came forward accusing the governor of inappropriate conduct, he previously denied all allegations and said he would not resign. Over the course of the investigation he has repeatedly said that the investigation should be completed so the facts could be revealed and he would not argue the issue in the press.

In February Cuomo addressed the allegations and said in part:

"I now understand that my interactions may have been insensitive or too personal and that some of my comments, given my position, made others feel in ways I never intended. I acknowledge some of the things I have said have been misinterpreted as an unwanted flirtation. To the extent anyone felt that way, I am truly sorry about that."

On March 1, special counsel to Governor Andrew Cuomo, Beth Garvey, submitted an official referral to New York State Attorney General Letitia James, granting her request to launch an independent investigation into the sexual harassment claims against the governor.

Multiple Western New York and New York State elected leaders called on Cuomo to resign or step aside in March, the governor responded during a March conference call by saying:

"As I have said before, and I firmly believe, women have a right to come forward and be heard, and I encourage that fully. But I also want to be clear – there is still a question of the truth. I did not do what has been alleged. Period."

The independent investigators say 179 individuals were interviewed over the course of the investigation and included:

Current and former members of the Executive Chamber

State Troopers

Additional state employees

Others who interacted regularly with the governor

More than 74,000 documents, emails, texts and pictures were also reviewed according to investigators.

Officials say Gov. Cuomo answered questions under oath as part of the investigation and he denied the most serious allegations with "blanket denials."

As part of the investigation, Governor Cuomo also sat with the interviewers and answered questions under oath. While the governor denied the most serious allegations, the investigators found that he did so by offering “blanket denials” or that he had a “lack of recollection as to specific incidents.” The investigators also found that the governor’s recollection “stood in stark contrast to the strength, specificity, and corroboration of the complainants’ recollections, as well as the reports of many other individuals who offered observations and experiences of the governor’s conduct.”

You can view the report in the following links:

Appendix I

Appendix II

Appendix III

You can watch attorney general James' press conference below.

On March `17, Speaker of the New York State Assembly Carl Heastie and Judiciary Committee Chair Charles D. Lavine announced the Assembly retained the law firm Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP to lead an impeachment investigation into allegations against the governor which is a separate investigation from the AG's independent investigation. Levine said on March 25 the impeachment investigation could take "months."